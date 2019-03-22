ATC Coin Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $21,023.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.79 or 0.01484922 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00018229 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00001469 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00001719 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00038064 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002924 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 295,960,544 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

