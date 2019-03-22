Aspen Investment Management Inc Takes $303,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)

Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,443.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $154.81 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $123.80 and a 12 month high of $166.03.

