Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $4.88 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 3.9% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iberiabank Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 44,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 479,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,222,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 48,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 378.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 52,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 41,342 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $104.84 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $108.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4785 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

