Artex Coin Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges (ATX)

Artex Coin (CURRENCY:ATX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Artex Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Artex Coin has a total market cap of $7,058.00 and $0.00 worth of Artex Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Artex Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Artex Coin alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00023149 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000800 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Artex Coin Profile

Artex Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 2nd, 2016. Artex Coin’s total supply is 268,781,750 coins and its circulating supply is 18,781,750 coins. The official website for Artex Coin is www.atxcoin.org

Artex Coin Coin Trading

Artex Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artex Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artex Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Artex Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Artex Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artex Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.