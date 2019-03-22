Artesian Resources Co. (ARTNA) Director Kenneth R. Biederman Sells 4,677 Shares

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 4,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $184,133.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,612.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ARTNA stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.46 million, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.10. Artesian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $32.27 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2423 per share. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Artesian Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $3,506,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 68,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. 41.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

