Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.58, with a volume of 215787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARRY. Leerink Swann started coverage on Array Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Array Biopharma from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Array Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $30.00 target price on Array Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Array Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Get Array Biopharma alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. Array Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 46.20%. The firm had revenue of $82.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Array Biopharma’s revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Array Biopharma Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Array Biopharma news, COO Andrew R. Robbins sold 239,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $4,799,708.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,763.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Sandor sold 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $88,065.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,421.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 969,576 shares of company stock worth $19,585,161. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARRY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Array Biopharma by 635.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Array Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Array Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Array Biopharma by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Array Biopharma by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/array-biopharma-arry-reaches-new-1-year-high-at-24-75.html.

Array Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARRY)

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Array Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Array Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.