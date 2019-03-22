ArQule (ARQL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of ArQule from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArQule from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on shares of ArQule and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price target on shares of ArQule and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $8.00 price target on shares of ArQule and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.15.

Shares of ARQL stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.02. 387,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28. ArQule has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 2.14.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). ArQule had a negative net margin of 60.09% and a negative return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ArQule will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ArQule in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in ArQule in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ArQule in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ArQule in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in ArQule in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

