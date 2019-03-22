ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 16,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CFO James R. Mountain acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $29,655.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $810,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Shares of ARR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.42. 64,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,084. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $24.07. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.62.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 37.42% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $30.41 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.74%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.20%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

