Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Insider Sells $8,162,737.50 in Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) insider Jayshree Ullal sold 27,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.55, for a total transaction of $8,162,737.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,808.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 198 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.97, for a total transaction of $58,008.06.
- On Wednesday, March 13th, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,502 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.83, for a total transaction of $732,660.66.
- On Friday, March 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 32,394 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.58, for a total transaction of $9,283,472.52.
- On Monday, March 4th, Jayshree Ullal sold 33,498 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total transaction of $9,602,201.70.
Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $315.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arista Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $187.08 and a 52-week high of $316.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Arista Networks by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after acquiring an additional 44,386 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,281,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,958,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.
ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.23.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
