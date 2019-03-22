Argo Group (ARGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Compass Point currently has $68.10 price target on the stock.

ARGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Argo Group from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.82.

Get Argo Group alerts:

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $70.95 on Tuesday. Argo Group has a 52 week low of $55.10 and a 52 week high of $71.64.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.50 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter valued at $190,291,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter valued at $161,071,000. Voce Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter valued at $102,840,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter valued at $92,065,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter valued at $74,341,000.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.