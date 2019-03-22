Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Israel Chemicals Ltd (ICL)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Israel Chemicals by 6,322.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Israel Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $174,000. AXA bought a new position in Israel Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Israel Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Israel Chemicals by 54.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 57,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 20,315 shares in the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Israel Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Israel Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.11.

Shares of ICL stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Israel Chemicals Ltd has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $6.90.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Israel Chemicals had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Israel Chemicals Ltd will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Israel Chemicals

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Essential Minerals and Specialty Solutions. The company extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash, salt, and Polysulphate; and produces, markets, and sells pure magnesium and magnesium alloys, as well as produces dry carnallite and related by-products, including chlorine and sylvinite.

