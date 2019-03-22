Ares Management Corp (ARES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $229.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) will report sales of $229.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $223.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $236.00 million. Ares Management reported sales of $189.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year sales of $971.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $945.38 million to $985.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The asset manager reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $247.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Ares Management’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARES has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

ARES stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $24.44. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ffcm LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

