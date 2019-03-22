Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Position Lifted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 379.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.14% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $33,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director Donald E. Felsinger acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.80 per share, with a total value of $2,508,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,214. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $39.16 and a 12-month high of $52.06.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.83 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

