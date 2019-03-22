ARC Group (ARCK) versus MGT Capital Investments (MGTI) Financial Survey

ARC Group (OTCMKTS:ARCK) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ARC Group and MGT Capital Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Group 0 0 0 0 N/A MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of ARC Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ARC Group has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.25, suggesting that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ARC Group and MGT Capital Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Group $4.45 million 2.00 $340,000.00 N/A N/A MGT Capital Investments $3.13 million 2.38 -$50.43 million N/A N/A

ARC Group has higher revenue and earnings than MGT Capital Investments.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Group and MGT Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Group 5.70% -18.19% 3.06% MGT Capital Investments -1,101.73% -579.46% -393.64%

Summary

ARC Group beats MGT Capital Investments on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARC Group

ARC Group, Inc., together with its subsidiary, owns, operates, and franchises Dick's Wings brand of restaurants in Florida and Georgia. As of August 21, 2018, the company operated 15 restaurants in Florida and 5 restaurants in Georgia under the brand name of Dick's Wings & Grill, as well as 3 Dick's Wings concession stands in Florida. It offers a selection of chicken wings, chicken tenders, quesadillas, specialty burgers and sandwiches, salads, wraps, sauces and seasonings, flatbreads, desserts, and other baked products, as well as craft beers and wines. The company was formerly known as American Restaurant Concepts, Inc. and changed its name to ARC Group, Inc. in June 2014. ARC Group, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Orange Park, Florida.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in bitcoin mining operations in the Wenatchee Valley area of central Washington. At March 30, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 500 miners located in a leased facility in Quincy, Washington; and 4,200 miners located in a leased facility in Sweden, as well as operated approximately 2,100 miners in the Sweden location. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

