Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.25.

ABUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Sunday, March 10th.

ABUS opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.81. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.77 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 74.52% and a negative net margin of 986.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 367.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 19,293 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 142.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 27,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded on October 6, 2005 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

