AquaVenture (WAAS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “AquaVenture Holdings LLC is a provider of Water-as-a-Service (TM) solutions. It offers clean drinking and process water. The Company’s operating platform consists of Quench, a U.S.-based provider of Point-of-Use, filtered water systems and related services to institutional and commercial customers and Seven Seas Water, a provider of desalination and wastewater treatment solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial and hospitality customers. AquaVenture Holdings LLC is based in TAMPA, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WAAS. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of AquaVenture from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of AquaVenture to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Citigroup set a $26.00 price target on shares of AquaVenture and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AquaVenture from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AquaVenture has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.75.

WAAS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.93. 14,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,215. AquaVenture has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $516.00 million, a P/E ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AquaVenture will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaVenture in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of water purification services. It operates through Seven Seas Water and Quench segments. The Seven Seas Water segment delivers treated bulk water to governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers. The Quench segment focuses in the rental and servicing of POU water filtration systems and related equipment, such as ice and sparkling water machines, and from the contracted maintenance of customer-owned equipment.

