Aptiv PLC (APTV) Position Raised by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,946,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,209,000 after acquiring an additional 360,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Aptiv by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,946,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,209,000 after acquiring an additional 360,751 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Aptiv by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,838,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $728,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,844 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 11.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,083,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,434,000 after acquiring an additional 638,972 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 3.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,407,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $285,871,000 after acquiring an additional 117,633 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APTV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

In related news, SVP Majdi Abulaban sold 25,130 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock opened at $80.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.80. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $58.80 and a twelve month high of $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 7.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.73%.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

