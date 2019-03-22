Aptinyx (APTX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.90

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 1119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptinyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Leerink Swann decreased their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptinyx Inc will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashish Khanna acquired 10,000 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Hombach acquired 25,000 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 36,050 shares of company stock worth $198,284.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aptinyx by 371.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 233,717 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aptinyx in the 3rd quarter worth about $775,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aptinyx in the 3rd quarter worth about $973,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aptinyx by 1,822.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,272,000 after purchasing an additional 729,072 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptinyx Company Profile (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

