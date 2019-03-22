Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.79

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.79 and last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 36481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAOI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James cut Applied Optoelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $273.35 million, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 2.01.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Applied Optoelectronics had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

