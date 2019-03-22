Apple (AAPL) Receives Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $228.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAPL. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Nomura set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Apple to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.09.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $194.36. The company had a trading volume of 21,108,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,041,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. Apple has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $233.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.07 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 50.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $255,086.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,317,978.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Apple by 11,234.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 160,579,635 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 159,162,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,500,354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,414,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,198,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apple by 9.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,188,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,792 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 18.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,833,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,703,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,674 shares during the period. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.