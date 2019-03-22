Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI) Holdings Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,872 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARI. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $699,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $18.43 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 38.08 and a quick ratio of 38.08.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 76.04%. The firm had revenue of $77.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

