Apache Co. Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (APA)

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Apache in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.37). Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Apache’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Apache had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on APA. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apache from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Apache from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Apache in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apache has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

Shares of Apache stock opened at $36.08 on Thursday. Apache has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Apache in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Apache by 704.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 1,448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Apache in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Apache by 2,492.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,087,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,998 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apache by 12,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

