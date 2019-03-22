Antofagasta (ANTO) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 863.21 ($11.28).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

ANTO stock opened at GBX 977.20 ($12.77) on Tuesday. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 713.20 ($9.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,171.50 ($15.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.80, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.07. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.20%.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and evaluation, and Railway and Other Transport Services segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.