Antofagasta (ANFGY) Given “Reduce” Rating at HSBC

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGY)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

ANFGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Antofagasta from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $12.56.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

