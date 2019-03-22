ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR (ANPDY) and Yatra Online (YTRA) Critical Review

ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) and Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR and Yatra Online, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 Yatra Online 0 1 2 0 2.67

Yatra Online has a consensus target price of $7.92, indicating a potential upside of 56.77%. Given Yatra Online’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yatra Online is more favorable than ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.9% of Yatra Online shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR and Yatra Online’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yatra Online $188.12 million 1.15 -$61.33 million ($1.42) -3.56

ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yatra Online.

Profitability

This table compares ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR and Yatra Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR N/A N/A N/A Yatra Online -6.47% -116.35% -19.72%

Summary

Yatra Online beats ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, female fitness, and skiing products,as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, and ANTA KIDS brands. It also provides management, product design, logistics, and information technology services; manufactures shoe soles; and holds trademarks. The company offers its products through street stores, shopping malls, department stores, outlet stores, and e-commerce platforms, as well as online. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 10,057 ANTA stores; 1,652 FILA stores; and 117 DESCENTE stores. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China. ANTA Sports Products Limited is a subsidiary of Anta International Group Holdings Limited.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 3.7 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurugram, India.

