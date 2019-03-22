ANRYZE (RYZ) Trading Up 23.1% This Week

ANRYZE (CURRENCY:RYZ) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last seven days, ANRYZE has traded up 23.1% against the dollar. ANRYZE has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of ANRYZE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANRYZE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00376949 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024971 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.78 or 0.01647282 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00230082 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004910 BTC.

ANRYZE Token Profile

ANRYZE launched on June 15th, 2017. ANRYZE’s total supply is 112,500,000 tokens. ANRYZE’s official Twitter account is @anryze and its Facebook page is accessible here . ANRYZE’s official message board is medium.com/anryze . ANRYZE’s official website is anryze.com

Buying and Selling ANRYZE

ANRYZE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANRYZE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANRYZE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANRYZE using one of the exchanges listed above.

