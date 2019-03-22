Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 18,288 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,288 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Ffcm LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPD. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America set a $32.00 target price on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.41.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 11.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $243,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,654,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,300,501.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

