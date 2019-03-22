Ancora Advisors LLC Invests $9.20 Million in Echostar Co. (SATS)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 250,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,196,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Echostar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Echostar by 24.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,213,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $195,386,000 after acquiring an additional 817,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Echostar by 24.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,213,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $195,386,000 after acquiring an additional 817,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Echostar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,211,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,215,000 after acquiring an additional 29,855 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Echostar by 6.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,493,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,272,000 after buying an additional 89,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Echostar by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,447,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,157,000 after buying an additional 137,693 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Echostar alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $1,861,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,685.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $3,724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,437.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Echostar stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.66. Echostar Co. has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $56.48.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $530.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.55 million. Echostar had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

SATS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Echostar from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/ancora-advisors-llc-invests-9-20-million-in-echostar-co-sats.html.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.