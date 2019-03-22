Analyzing Titan Machinery (TITN) & Russel Metals (RUSMF)

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) and Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Titan Machinery and Russel Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Machinery 0 1 2 0 2.67 Russel Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Titan Machinery currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.64%. Given Titan Machinery’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Titan Machinery is more favorable than Russel Metals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Titan Machinery shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Titan Machinery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Machinery and Russel Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Machinery 1.28% 4.11% 1.66% Russel Metals N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Titan Machinery and Russel Metals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Machinery $1.20 billion 0.38 -$7.04 million ($0.12) -169.75 Russel Metals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Russel Metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Titan Machinery.

Summary

Titan Machinery beats Russel Metals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc. owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers. Its agricultural equipment comprise tractors, combines and attachments, application equipment and sprayers, planting and seeding equipment, tillage equipment, hay and forage equipment, and precision farming technology and related equipment for use in the production of food, fiber, feed grain, and renewable energy; and home and garden applications, as well as maintenance of commercial, residential, and government properties. The company's construction equipment include compact track loaders, compaction equipment, cranes, crawler dozers, excavators, forklifts, loader/backhoes, loader/tool carriers, motor graders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and wheel loaders for commercial and residential construction, road and highway construction machinery, and mining operations equipment. It also sells maintenance and replacement parts. In addition, the company offers repair and maintenance services that include warranty repairs, on-site and off-site repair services, and scheduling off-season maintenance services, as well as notifies customers of periodic service requirements; provides training programs to customers; and sells extended warranty services. Further, it rents equipment; and provides ancillary equipment support services. The company operates in North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Wyoming, Wisconsin, Colorado, Arizona, and New Mexico, the United States; and Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia, and Ukraine, Europe. Titan Machinery Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc. distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products. It also offers services, such as shearing, slitting, and cutting to length; laser, oxy-feel, and plasma cutting; stretcher and traditional leveling; beam drilling, notching, coping, and tee-splitting; tube laser processing and saw cutting; edge trimming; and cambering. This segment serves customers in industries, such as machinery and equipment manufacturing, construction, ship building, and natural resources. The Energy Products segment distributes oil country tubular goods, line pipes, tubes, flanges, valves, and fittings primarily to energy industry. The Steel Distributors segment operates as a steel distributor for steel service centers and equipment manufactures. Russel Metals Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.