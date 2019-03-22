Analyzing Kingold Jewelry (KGJI) and Wageworks (WAGE)

Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) and Wageworks (NYSE:WAGE) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Kingold Jewelry alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kingold Jewelry and Wageworks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingold Jewelry 0 0 0 0 N/A Wageworks 0 1 5 0 2.83

Wageworks has a consensus price target of $52.12, indicating a potential upside of 37.37%. Given Wageworks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wageworks is more favorable than Kingold Jewelry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Kingold Jewelry shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Kingold Jewelry shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Wageworks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kingold Jewelry and Wageworks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingold Jewelry $2.01 billion 0.03 $26.19 million N/A N/A Wageworks $364.71 million 4.15 $20.20 million N/A N/A

Kingold Jewelry has higher revenue and earnings than Wageworks.

Volatility and Risk

Kingold Jewelry has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wageworks has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kingold Jewelry and Wageworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingold Jewelry 2.02% 13.33% 1.84% Wageworks N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kingold Jewelry beats Wageworks on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingold Jewelry

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company sells its products to wholesalers and retailers under the Kingold brand. Kingold Jewelry, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

About Wageworks

WageWorks, Inc. is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits. WageWorks is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices in major locations throughout the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingold Jewelry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingold Jewelry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.