Analyzing Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) & Lake Shore Bancorp (LSBK)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) and Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Lake Shore Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $12.58 million 5.27 $1.32 million N/A N/A Lake Shore Bancorp $24.01 million 3.98 $4.00 million N/A N/A

Lake Shore Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Dividends

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Lake Shore Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Lake Shore Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Lake Shore Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 3.85% 0.71% 0.15% Lake Shore Bancorp 16.66% 5.10% 0.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Lake Shore Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Lake Shore Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Lake Shore Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Lake Shore Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lake Shore Bancorp has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lake Shore Bancorp beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities; and provides insurance products and services. As of October 19, 2018, it operated through seven banking offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal Mutual Holding Company.

Lake Shore Bancorp Company Profile

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses. The company's loan portfolio consists of one-to four-family residential mortgages, home equity loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, business installment loans, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans that include personal consumer loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, secured and unsecured property improvement loans, and other secured and unsecured loans. As of February 08, 2018, it had 11 full-service branch locations in Western New York, including 5 locations in Chautauqua County and 6 locations in Erie County, New York. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dunkirk, New York. Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lake Shore, MHC.

