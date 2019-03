Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) and Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Air Transport Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Air Transport Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Air Transport Services Group and Aeroports de Paris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Transport Services Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Aeroports de Paris 0 0 1 0 3.00

Air Transport Services Group currently has a consensus target price of $28.60, indicating a potential upside of 30.95%. Given Air Transport Services Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Air Transport Services Group is more favorable than Aeroports de Paris.

Profitability

This table compares Air Transport Services Group and Aeroports de Paris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Transport Services Group 7.76% 20.19% 4.97% Aeroports de Paris N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Air Transport Services Group and Aeroports de Paris’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Transport Services Group $892.34 million 1.45 $69.29 million $1.25 17.47 Aeroports de Paris N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Air Transport Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Aeroports de Paris.

Summary

Air Transport Services Group beats Aeroports de Paris on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements. In addition, the company offers mail and package sorting services, as well as related maintenance services for material handling equipment, ground equipment, and facilities; airframe modification and maintenance, component repair, engineering, aircraft line maintenance, and insurance services; and flight crew training, load transfer and sorting services. Further, it rents ground equipment and sells aviation fuel; and resells and brokers aircraft parts. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned a fleet of 91 serviceable Boeing 777,767, 757, and 737 passenger and cargo aircraft. The company, formerly known as ABX Holdings, Inc., was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Ohio.

Aeroports de Paris Company Profile

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, construction, and operation of airports. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports in the Paris, France. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Others. It provides passenger accommodation, airlines, and cargo and postal services in its airports, as well as owns and operates 10 general aviation airfields and the Issy-les-Moulineaux heliport. The company's retail activities include the provision of goods and services through shops, bars and restaurants, and banks and foreign exchange counters, as well as car rental, advertising, and other paid services to general public. In addition, it operates real estate properties for aviation activities outside the terminals or requiring direct access to runways, such as aircraft maintenance hangars, frontline cargo courier, and industrial buildings; develops properties, such as offices, hotels, retail and business premises, logistics premises, and warehouses; and provides consultancy, project contracting assistance and supervision, and project management services. The company was founded in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

