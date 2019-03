ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $41.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Thompson sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $54,297.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,966.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 371.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

