Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Obsidian Energy (OBE)

3/11/2019 – Obsidian Energy was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$0.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$0.65.

3/8/2019 – Obsidian Energy was downgraded by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

3/8/2019 – Obsidian Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.65 to C$0.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2019 – Obsidian Energy was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$0.75 price target on the stock, down previously from C$1.00.

3/8/2019 – Obsidian Energy was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$0.40 price target on the stock, down previously from C$0.75.

2/12/2019 – Obsidian Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.80 to C$0.65. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2019 – Obsidian Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$1.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2019 – Obsidian Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$0.95 to C$0.65. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2019 – Obsidian Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$0.70 to C$0.50.

2/12/2019 – Obsidian Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$1.10 to C$1.00.

TSE OBE traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$0.40. 178,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,297. Obsidian Energy Ltd has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66.

In other Obsidian Energy news, Director John Brydson purchased 150,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,396.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,553,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,657,683.32.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Cardium development area that covers an area of approximately 450 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in west central Alberta; Peace River development area covering an area of 235 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in northwestern Alberta; and Viking development area that covers an area of approximately 170 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in Eastern Alberta.

