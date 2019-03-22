Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Obsidian Energy (OBE)

Obsidian Energy (TSE: OBE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/11/2019 – Obsidian Energy was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$0.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$0.65.
- 3/8/2019 – Obsidian Energy was downgraded by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.
- 3/8/2019 – Obsidian Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.65 to C$0.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2019 – Obsidian Energy was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$0.75 price target on the stock, down previously from C$1.00.
- 3/8/2019 – Obsidian Energy was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$0.40 price target on the stock, down previously from C$0.75.
- 2/12/2019 – Obsidian Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.80 to C$0.65. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2019 – Obsidian Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$1.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/12/2019 – Obsidian Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$0.95 to C$0.65. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2019 – Obsidian Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$0.70 to C$0.50.
- 2/12/2019 – Obsidian Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$1.10 to C$1.00.
TSE OBE traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$0.40. 178,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,297. Obsidian Energy Ltd has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66.
In other Obsidian Energy news, Director John Brydson purchased 150,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,396.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,553,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,657,683.32.
See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.