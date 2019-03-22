Analysts Offer Predictions for Tallgrass Energy LP’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TGE)

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Tallgrass Energy in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Tallgrass Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a report on Friday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

TGE stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tallgrass Energy has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $220.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.60 million.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 85,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,048,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 284,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $6,847,915.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGE. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Rare Infrastructure Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

