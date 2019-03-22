Analysts Offer Predictions for ALLETE Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (ALE)

ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) – Equities research analysts at Williams Capital issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ALLETE in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. Williams Capital analyst C. Ellinghaus forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the year. Williams Capital has a “Hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Williams Capital also issued estimates for ALLETE’s FY2020 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $448.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Mizuho cut shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $82.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $84.26. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE during the third quarter worth $122,000. Ffcm LLC raised its position in ALLETE by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ALLETE during the third quarter worth $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in ALLETE during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in ALLETE by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Alan R. Hodnik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $322,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 80,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,483,707.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.5875 dividend. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 65.10%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

