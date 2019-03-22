Analysts Expect Realty Income Corp (O) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $347.58 Million

Analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) will report $347.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $354.58 million and the lowest is $339.12 million. Realty Income posted sales of $318.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup set a $56.00 target price on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,378,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840,630 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 11,967.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,749,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,673 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 400.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,477,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $171,132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,996,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,877,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

O stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.26. 25,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Realty Income has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $72.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 19 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.95%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

