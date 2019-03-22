Analysts Expect Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $403.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) to report sales of $403.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $801.02 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22,826.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $279.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $804.27 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.83 million, with estimates ranging from $4.48 million to $24.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $2.11. The business had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 163.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARNA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.79. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $51.63. The company has a quick ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 15.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $69,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Preston Klassen sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $667,040.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock worth $791,378 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARNA. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. Its proprietary investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod that is in Phase II trials for treating immune and inflammatory conditions with primary focus on ulcerative colitis and hepatic conditions, as well as for primary biliary cholangitis and pyoderma gangrenosum; and APD371, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease.

