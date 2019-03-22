Analysts Expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABEO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

ABEO opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.93. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 328,750 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,213,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

