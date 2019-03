Analysts expect Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) to announce sales of $354.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Qiagen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $358.40 million and the lowest is $352.35 million. Qiagen reported sales of $343.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Qiagen.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $403.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QGEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Qiagen stock opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 995,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,295,000 after purchasing an additional 525,268 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,145,000 after purchasing an additional 47,932 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 650,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,421,000 after purchasing an additional 412,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,854,000. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

