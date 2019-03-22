Analysts Anticipate Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $236.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) to announce sales of $236.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $230.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $247.63 million. Horizon Pharma posted sales of $223.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Pharma will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Horizon Pharma.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. Horizon Pharma had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a positive return on equity of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $355.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HZNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $33.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Horizon Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Horizon Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.09.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.76. 1,250,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,151. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Horizon Pharma has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

In other news, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 8,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $204,530.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,202 shares in the company, valued at $745,476.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 10,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $213,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,134.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Pharma by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,818,000 after acquiring an additional 158,342 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Horizon Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $46,493,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Pharma by 361.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,963,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,056 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Horizon Pharma by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 244,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 29,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Horizon Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Pharma Company Profile

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

