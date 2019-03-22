Analysts Anticipate Domtar Corp (UFS) to Post $1.48 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) will post $1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Domtar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. Domtar reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Domtar will report full-year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $6.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Domtar.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. Domtar had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UFS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Domtar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Domtar in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Domtar from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

In other Domtar news, VP Daniel Buron sold 13,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $726,031.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,982 shares in the company, valued at $266,138.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Dennis Garcia sold 11,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $580,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,129 shares of company stock worth $7,765,651. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 5,973.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 795,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after acquiring an additional 782,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,143,000 after acquiring an additional 49,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,536,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFS stock opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.02. Domtar has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $54.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

