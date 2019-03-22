Anaconda Mining’s (ANX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Beacon Securities

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Beacon Securities in a report released on Wednesday. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Anaconda Mining’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of ANX opened at C$0.29 on Wednesday. Anaconda Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.18 and a 12-month high of C$0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 million and a PE ratio of -19.33.

Get Anaconda Mining alerts:

About Anaconda Mining

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Point Rousse project covering an area of 5,794 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; Goldboro project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 600 hectares located to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia; and Viking project that covers an area of 6,225 hectares of prospective land located in Newfoundland.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaconda Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaconda Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.