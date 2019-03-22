Amur Minerals (AMC) Trading 16.1% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC) traded up 16.1% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 3.19 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.17 ($0.04). 1,166,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,650,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.73 ($0.04).

Specifically, insider Robin Jay Young acquired 18,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £545.37 ($712.62). Also, insider Brian Charles Savage acquired 19,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £585.15 ($764.60). Insiders have bought a total of 58,226 shares of company stock worth $174,678 over the last 90 days.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 million and a PE ratio of -4.31.

About Amur Minerals (LON:AMC)

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

