Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $73.76 Million Holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,483,583 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 514,028 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $73,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $56.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The company has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.564 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 39.17%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

