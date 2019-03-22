Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Hershey Co (HSY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 758,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,797 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $81,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hershey by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 67,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hershey from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.25.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $111.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $112.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.14.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Hershey had a return on equity of 95.97% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a $0.722 dividend. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.92%.

In other news, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 19,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,161,844.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,155.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Javier H. Idrovo sold 4,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $536,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,357,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,652 shares of company stock worth $3,024,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

