Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,946,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,326,682 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $61,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,173,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,572,000 after buying an additional 338,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,173,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,572,000 after buying an additional 338,979 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,383,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,966,000 after buying an additional 295,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,085,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,740,000 after buying an additional 498,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,651,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,667,000 after buying an additional 471,809 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNF. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.25 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

NYSE:FNF opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.93%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

