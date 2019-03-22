Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) Holdings Raised by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.31% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. venBio Select Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 10,125,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,998,000 after buying an additional 791,868 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 74,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 2,447,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,452,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 847,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 401,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after buying an additional 180,938 shares during the period.

FOLD opened at $13.82 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 6.30.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 382.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.21%. The company had revenue of $32.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 103,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $1,211,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 771,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,035,213.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Barth sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $876,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,583.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,769 shares of company stock worth $3,668,771. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FOLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.59 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

