American International Group Inc. Sells 497 Shares of Vulcan Materials (VMC)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Nomura upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider David P. Clement sold 2,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $318,726.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMC opened at $117.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $82.52 and a 1-year high of $133.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

