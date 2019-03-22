American International Group Inc. Has $5.25 Million Holdings in Cabot Corp (CBT)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 723.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

NYSE:CBT opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cabot Corp has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $67.80.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.50 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot Corp will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.75%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

